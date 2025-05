On Wednesday, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov expressed concerns regarding NATO's increased military presence in eastern Europe, attributing this to the ongoing Ukrainian crisis. His comments were reported by Russian news agencies.

Belousov indicated that Russia is advancing on several fronts in Ukraine, despite facing challenges from Western nations.

He further stated that the Western objective remains a strategic defeat of Russia, showcasing the heightened tensions in the region amid NATO's maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)