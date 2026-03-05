European Naval Task Force to Safeguard Cyprus

In a significant move to bolster regional security, Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands are dispatching naval assets to Cyprus. The action was disclosed by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on Thursday in the parliament.

These developments are unfolding in the backdrop of heightened tensions, fueled further by a recent aggressive act involving an Iranian-made drone targeting a British Royal Air Force base in Cyprus.

The attack is viewed as part of an ongoing air war led by the U.S. and Israel against Tehran, underscoring the volatile geopolitical dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)