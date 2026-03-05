Left Menu

European Naval Task Force to Safeguard Cyprus

Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands are deploying naval assets to protect Cyprus. The announcement follows an attack on a British Royal Air Force base on the island by an Iranian-made drone, amid a U.S. and Israeli air campaign against Iran, as explained by Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 05-03-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:23 IST
  • Italy

In a significant move to bolster regional security, Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands are dispatching naval assets to Cyprus. The action was disclosed by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on Thursday in the parliament.

These developments are unfolding in the backdrop of heightened tensions, fueled further by a recent aggressive act involving an Iranian-made drone targeting a British Royal Air Force base in Cyprus.

The attack is viewed as part of an ongoing air war led by the U.S. and Israel against Tehran, underscoring the volatile geopolitical dynamics in the region.

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

