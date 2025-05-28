Left Menu

India Strengthens Anti-Terror Ties with Indonesia Amid Rising Tensions

An Indian parliamentary delegation visited Indonesia to promote India's stance against terrorism. The group met with Indonesian officials to seek backing for India's zero-tolerance on terror. The visit is part of a broader diplomatic effort to highlight Pakistan's links to terrorism after recent hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:08 IST
India Strengthens Anti-Terror Ties with Indonesia Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

An Indian parliamentary delegation has landed in Indonesia with the aim of bolstering India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. This initiative, led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, is a part of India's diplomatic strategy to garner global support against terrorism.

The group met with Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh, Vice-Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, stressing India's unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism. In response, Indonesian officials expressed their condemnation of terrorism, reinforcing their belief in dialogue as a resolution to conflicts. They affirmed their support for India's anti-terrorism efforts.

This diplomatic outreach is one of seven global missions tasked with exposing Pakistan's alleged connections to terrorism, especially following the Pahalgam terror attack that heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to military exchanges in early May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025