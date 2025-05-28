India Strengthens Anti-Terror Ties with Indonesia Amid Rising Tensions
An Indian parliamentary delegation visited Indonesia to promote India's stance against terrorism. The group met with Indonesian officials to seek backing for India's zero-tolerance on terror. The visit is part of a broader diplomatic effort to highlight Pakistan's links to terrorism after recent hostilities between India and Pakistan.
An Indian parliamentary delegation has landed in Indonesia with the aim of bolstering India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. This initiative, led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, is a part of India's diplomatic strategy to garner global support against terrorism.
The group met with Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh, Vice-Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, stressing India's unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism. In response, Indonesian officials expressed their condemnation of terrorism, reinforcing their belief in dialogue as a resolution to conflicts. They affirmed their support for India's anti-terrorism efforts.
This diplomatic outreach is one of seven global missions tasked with exposing Pakistan's alleged connections to terrorism, especially following the Pahalgam terror attack that heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to military exchanges in early May.
