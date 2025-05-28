Historic Dialogue: Mizoram's Governor Meets Assam's Leaders for Development Talks
Mizoram Governor VK Singh met Assam's Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati. They discussed cultural diversity, social structure, and development. Singh praised Mizoram's literacy milestone, and Sarma highlighted development and coordination between the states during their separate meetings.
Mizoram Governor VK Singh recently engaged with Assam's key political figures in Guwahati to address critical inter-state issues. During a meeting with Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, topics ranged from cultural diversity to inclusive development. Both leaders recognized the importance of fostering a meaningful dialogue for the well-being of their states.
In separate discussions, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed the need for enhanced coordination between Assam and Mizoram. The meeting underscored Assam's commitment to progressive development through collaborative efforts. Singh lauded Sarma's dedication to the state's growth and governance, emphasizing the significance of shared goals.
Sarma, who recently returned from a significant visit to New Delhi, also briefed Acharya on the state's ongoing initiatives. These meetings signified a commitment to overcoming regional challenges and advancing mutual interests, reflecting a promising future for both states.
