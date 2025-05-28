Czech Republic Condemns China's Malicious Cyber Attack

The Czech Republic has accused China of mounting a 'malicious cyber campaign' targeting an unclassified communication network within its Foreign Affairs ministry. The accusations were announced on Wednesday, prompting the Czech government to summon the Chinese ambassador to voice their condemnation of the cyber attacks.

According to the Czech Republic, these persistent attacks began in 2022 and are attributed to the cyber espionage group APT31, which is allegedly linked to the Chinese Ministry of State Security. Neither the Chinese embassy in Prague nor Chinese officials offered immediate comment. However, both NATO and the European Union expressed their solidarity with the Czech Republic in response to the attacks.

Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky declared on social media platform X that the discovery of the cyber intrusions led to the implementation of a new, more secure communication system. He further emphasized that these hostile actions compromise bilateral relations between the Czech Republic and China. The government further urged all nations, including China, to refrain from engaging in such cyber activities and called for responsibility over preventing territory use for these attacks.

