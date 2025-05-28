Delhi's Governance Revival: Rekha Gupta Celebrates 100 Days of Progress

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated her first 100 days in office by highlighting noteworthy developments in governance, asserting that the capital is witnessing a revival under her leadership. Speaking at a felicitation ceremony at Delhi University's Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Gupta expressed gratitude to the city's residents for their trust and support.

Gupta emphasized the significance of a 'government that works for the people,' and credited the cooperation between the central and state governments for the progress. She highlighted that stalled projects are now being implemented, with federal schemes reaching Delhiites for the first time.

Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accompanied Gupta, criticizing the previous administration and underscoring achievements such as providing job opportunities for the 1984 riot victims. The government plans to release a report card on May 31 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, showcasing achievements in education, infrastructure, health, and employment.