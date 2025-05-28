Left Menu

Delhi's Governance Revival: Rekha Gupta Celebrates 100 Days of Progress

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marks 100 days of governance, highlighting development and positive shifts under her leadership. Gupta announced a detailed report on achievements and took a dig at the previous administration, emphasizing benefits from cooperation with the central government and recent advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:20 IST
Delhi's Governance Revival: Rekha Gupta Celebrates 100 Days of Progress
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated her first 100 days in office by highlighting noteworthy developments in governance, asserting that the capital is witnessing a revival under her leadership. Speaking at a felicitation ceremony at Delhi University's Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Gupta expressed gratitude to the city's residents for their trust and support.

Gupta emphasized the significance of a 'government that works for the people,' and credited the cooperation between the central and state governments for the progress. She highlighted that stalled projects are now being implemented, with federal schemes reaching Delhiites for the first time.

Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accompanied Gupta, criticizing the previous administration and underscoring achievements such as providing job opportunities for the 1984 riot victims. The government plans to release a report card on May 31 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, showcasing achievements in education, infrastructure, health, and employment.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025