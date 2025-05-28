Left Menu

School Dean Accused of Sexual Coercion, Sparks Investigation

A female teacher accused a private school's dean of seeking sexual favors. She reported the dean for allegedly snatching her phone and using abusive language. The school expelled her immediately. Police are investigating after her complaint mentioned other similar historical actions by the dean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:25 IST
A female teacher has come forward with allegations against the dean of a private school, accusing him of pressuring her for sexual favors. Law enforcement officials revealed that a formal complaint has been filed, and an investigation is underway.

The incident, as described by Sigra Station House Officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra, involves an FIR against the dean following the teacher's complaint. The teacher alleges that during a phone call in an empty classroom, the dean forcibly took her mobile phone and verbally abused her, demanding she visit his flat in the evening.

The school management reportedly expelled the teacher without prior notice after the incident was purportedly captured by the school's CCTV system. The victim further claimed that the dean has a pattern of coercing female teachers into physical relationships, with those refusing facing termination.

