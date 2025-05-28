Left Menu

U.S. Banks Tentatively Venture into Cryptocurrency Amid Evolving Regulatory Landscape

Major U.S. banks are cautiously exploring cryptocurrency ventures amid changing regulations and endorsements from industry leaders. While pilot programs and partnerships are underway, banks seek clear guidelines to address risks like anti-money laundering. CEOs express reluctance to fully commit without established regulations, focusing instead on limited crypto trading and custody partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:32 IST
U.S. Banks Tentatively Venture into Cryptocurrency Amid Evolving Regulatory Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major U.S. banks are beginning to explore the cryptocurrency space, following strong endorsements from regulators. These banks are treading carefully, creating pilot programs or partnerships to test the waters, according to industry insiders.

Many financial giants, previously restricted by regulations, now see opportunities for growth in the crypto market. However, they remain hesitant to fully dive into the industry due to concerns about shifting regulations, insiders revealed.

U.S. President Donald Trump and new regulatory bodies have voiced support for more bank-friendly crypto policies, but clear guidelines are essential for banks to commit fully. Firms are focusing on custody businesses and other opportunities within the cryptocurrency realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025