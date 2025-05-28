Senior Woman Fined for Feeding Pigeons: A Tale of Defiance
Sanmugamnathan Shamla, an elderly Indian-origin resident in Singapore, was fined SGD 1,200 for feeding pigeons illegally. Even after warnings and past charges, she continued the act until November 2024. Despite a history of defiance, her circumstances led to a reduced penalty.
An Indian-origin senior citizen in Singapore, Sanmugamnathan Shamla, has been fined SGD 1,200 for repeatedly feeding pigeons near her apartment block, defying legal prohibitions.
Despite prior warnings under the Wildlife Act, Shamla continued to disregard regulations by feeding pigeons and interfering with official trapping exercises.
Although a history of similar offenses exists, the court considered her age and circumstances in granting her a reduced fine, avoiding a harsher penalty.
