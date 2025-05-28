Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Mobilizes Relief for Monsoon Hit Areas

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to visit rain-affected areas and supervise relief efforts following heavy monsoon rains. A meeting with key district figures has been set to address the situation. Over 45 houses were damaged and financial aid has been provided for repairs.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed district in-charge ministers and secretaries to visit flood-stricken regions to oversee relief operations following extensive monsoon rains. The directive aims to ensure swift action in addressing damages and aiding affected residents.

On May 30 and 31, Siddaramaiah will convene a meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat CEOs, and district in-charge secretaries to assess the situation and strategize coordinated relief efforts. The Chief Minister emphasized prompt visits to impacted areas to address various issues like landslides, tree falls, and infrastructure damage.

As of May 26, data reveals 45 houses were completely wrecked while 1,385 homes suffered partial damage due to severe weather conditions. Nearly all impacted households have received financial support. The government has allocated Rs 97,351.95 lakhs for disaster management, promoting vigilant monitoring as monsoons persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

