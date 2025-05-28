Left Menu

Ongoing Dialogue: Jammu and Kashmir’s Statehood Discussion Persists Amidst Challenges

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized that the Pahalgam attack has not halted the dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration. Despite security concerns, efforts to revive tourism continue, and collaboration between government bodies is crucial for regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gulmarg | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:05 IST
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reassured the public that discussions around the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir remain active despite recent events, including the Pahalgam attack on April 22. He emphasized that the matter was addressed at the NITI Aayog governing council meeting.

In his response to questions about the impact of the attack on statehood talks, Abdullah clarified that while he avoided discussing statehood in the special assembly session, it does not indicate a cessation of conversations. He also stressed the importance of local tourism revival efforts and urged educational institutions to facilitate outings to restore normalcy.

During a recent meeting held in Pahalgam, Abdullah highlighted the need for coordination among various governmental bodies to ensure regional security and support tourism. He urged the Centre to investigate the attack thoroughly and protect the interests of Kashmiris.

