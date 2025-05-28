Left Menu

Border Tensions Flare: Cambodian Soldier Killed in Brief Border Clash

A Cambodian soldier was killed during a brief exchange of fire between Thai and Cambodian troops along their disputed border. The clash, which lasted ten minutes, was reportedly caused by a misunderstanding when Cambodian troops entered a contested area. The situation has been resolved, with no Thai casualties reported.

  • Thailand

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia escalated Wednesday when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a brief clash along their disputed border. Military officials from both countries confirmed the skirmish, which stemmed from a routine patrol by Cambodian troops along the contested area.

According to Cambodian army spokesperson Mao Phalla, Thai forces initiated fire, prompting a defensive response from the Cambodian side. The Thai military, however, stated that their troops approached the Cambodians to negotiate, but miscommunication led to a retaliatory attack.

The clash was quickly deescalated within ten minutes, following communication between local commanders. Despite the fatality, the Thai military reported no casualties on their side, and both governments are working towards dialogue to prevent future incidents, highlighting the long-standing border tensions, particularly in regions like the Preah Vihear promontory.

