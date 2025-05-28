Duo Arrested for Naxal Impersonation in Rs 50 Lakh Extortion Plot

Two individuals were taken into custody in Cyberabad on Wednesday on charges of attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a city resident by impersonating naxalites, according to police reports.

The accused, aged 24 and 33, reportedly placed a threatening letter at the complainant's residence to demand the sum and assembled an IED to instill fear. Police intercepted their plans after verifying CCTV footage and gathering credible leads, averting potential violence at the complainant's Shapur Nagar residence.

Amid financial distress, the accused opted for criminal activities to target a wealthy resident. Their plan, however, was foiled by quick police action, leading to their timely arrest before any harm could occur.

