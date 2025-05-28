Left Menu

Duo Arrested for Naxal Impersonation in Rs 50 Lakh Extortion Plot

Two individuals were arrested for attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh by posing as naxals. The suspects, aged 24 and 33 from Andhra Pradesh, used a threatening letter and planned an IED attack. Police apprehended them after investigating CCTV footage and gathering credible information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:03 IST
Duo Arrested for Naxal Impersonation in Rs 50 Lakh Extortion Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals were taken into custody in Cyberabad on Wednesday on charges of attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a city resident by impersonating naxalites, according to police reports.

The accused, aged 24 and 33, reportedly placed a threatening letter at the complainant's residence to demand the sum and assembled an IED to instill fear. Police intercepted their plans after verifying CCTV footage and gathering credible leads, averting potential violence at the complainant's Shapur Nagar residence.

Amid financial distress, the accused opted for criminal activities to target a wealthy resident. Their plan, however, was foiled by quick police action, leading to their timely arrest before any harm could occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025