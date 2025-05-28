Tensions Flare: Cambodian Soldier Killed in Border Clash

A Cambodian soldier was fatally shot during a gunfire exchange with Thai troops in a disputed border region, as confirmed by Cambodia's defense ministry. The confrontation occurred early Wednesday near the Preah Vihear temple, a focal point of historic territorial disputes between the neighbors.

Cambodia claims the Thai army initiated the conflict by targeting a known Cambodian army trench, resulting in the soldier's death. Meanwhile, the Thai military insisted that its forces were attempting negotiations to prevent Cambodian troops from occupying disputed land when they came under unexpected fire, leading to their counterattack.

Despite a long-standing rivalry, Cambodia and Thailand's governments often enjoy amicable relations, primarily due to strong ties among past and present leadership. Recently, officials from both sides convened in Bangkok to address border tensions, emphasizing diplomatic solutions over military engagement.

