EU Lifts Economic Sanctions on Syria Amidst Major Transition

The European Union has officially lifted economic sanctions on Syria, a pivotal move aimed at aiding the country's transition and recovery after the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad. This decision marks a significant shift in the EU's approach towards the war-torn nation.

Announced on Wednesday, the lifting of economic sanctions follows a political consensus reached by EU foreign ministers last week. This comes alongside maintained sanctions on Assad's regime and new restrictions targeting individuals and entities implicated in violence observed since March, as disclosed by the European Council.

The Council emphasized its vigilance, stating, 'The Council will continue monitoring developments on the ground and stands ready to introduce further restrictive measures against human rights violators and those fueling instability in Syria.'

(With inputs from agencies.)