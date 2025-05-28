Teacher Arrested for Grievous Crime Against Student in Uttar Pradesh

A shocking incident has unfolded in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, as a local school teacher faces grave allegations of abduction and sexual assault. The accused, Mohammad Salauddin, 26, has been apprehended and sent to judicial custody.

The ordeal began when the victim, a 15-year-old student, went missing on her way to a coaching class. Her sudden disappearance prompted her father to lodge a complaint, pointing fingers at Salauddin, who was also her tutor.

Authorities swiftly acted, rescuing the student from Basti district. She alleged that Salauddin abducted and raped her. Additional serious charges have been filed under the POCSO Act, officials confirmed, as Salauddin awaits further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)