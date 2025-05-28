Teacher Arrested for Grievous Crime Against Student in Uttar Pradesh
A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping his 15-year-old student. The victim, a resident of Bansdih, went missing on May 21. Her father lodged a complaint leading to her rescue and the teacher's arrest. The teacher is now in judicial custody.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident has unfolded in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, as a local school teacher faces grave allegations of abduction and sexual assault. The accused, Mohammad Salauddin, 26, has been apprehended and sent to judicial custody.
The ordeal began when the victim, a 15-year-old student, went missing on her way to a coaching class. Her sudden disappearance prompted her father to lodge a complaint, pointing fingers at Salauddin, who was also her tutor.
Authorities swiftly acted, rescuing the student from Basti district. She alleged that Salauddin abducted and raped her. Additional serious charges have been filed under the POCSO Act, officials confirmed, as Salauddin awaits further legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- teacher
- arrest
- Uttar Pradesh
- abduction
- rape
- student
- judicial custody
- Bansdih
- POCSO Act
- crime
ALSO READ
Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Two Indian Students in Pennsylvania
88.39 per cent students pass class 12 board exams, marginally up by last year's pass percentage: CBSE.
Friendship and Rivalry: Sinner and Draper's Inspiring Bond in Tennis
CBSE class 12 results: Over 1.15 lakh students score above 90 per cent marks, over 24,000 candidates bag above 95 pc.
CBSE Class 10 results: Over 93 pc students pass exam, girls outshine boys by over 2 percentage points.