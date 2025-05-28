French Paddle Boarder's Audacious Journey: From Estonia to Russia

A French national has been detained for two months in Russia's northern Leningrad region after crossing the border from Estonia illegally on a paddle board, the regional court announced. The individual was apprehended on the banks of the Narva Reservoir by Russian Federal Security Service border guards.

The French citizen reportedly expressed a desire to settle in Russia, though court documents revealed that he had previously received psychiatric treatment. This unusual incident prompted a diplomatic response, with France's consulate in St. Petersburg contacting Russian authorities to ensure the man's rights are respected under the Vienna Convention.

A source within the French diplomatic community assured that appropriate measures are being taken to provide support to their national. Efforts by Reuters to reach the detained individual or his legal representatives were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)