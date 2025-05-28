Left Menu

Political Clash Over PESA Act Implementation in Jharkhand

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das accused the JMM-led government of delaying the implementation of the PESA Act under foreign religious influence. The act, aimed at empowering tribal communities, remains unimplemented in Jharkhand despite being enacted nationwide in 1996, causing political tension with accusations from both BJP and JMM leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged political environment, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday criticized the JMM-led state government for its reluctance to implement the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, or PESA Act. Das alleges that the delay is influenced by 'foreign religion,' hindering the rights of tribal communities.

The PESA Act, enacted nationwide in 1996, aims to empower tribal communities in Scheduled Areas but remains unimplemented in Jharkhand, even after years of the Hemant Soren-led government. Das questioned whether the state government fears repercussions on religious lines if the act is implemented.

Countering these allegations, JMM's central general secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey accused the BJP of attempting to divide the tribal community along religious lines. He questioned Das for not advancing the act during his own tenure as Chief Minister, asserting that the current government is in the final stages of implementing the PESA rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

