K9 Warriors: Haryana's Unseen Heroes in the War Against Drugs

Haryana Police's trained narcotics-detection dogs, known as 'K9 warriors,' have become key players in the state's anti-drug efforts. With their exceptional sniffing abilities, these canines have contributed to numerous FIRs, helping combat drug trafficking across districts. Regular training ensures their sharp detection skills remain effective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:14 IST
In Haryana, specially trained narcotics-detection dogs, known as 'K9 warriors,' are proving to be an essential asset in combating the state's rampant drug trade, officials report.

According to a police statement, these canine units set a record in 2025 by assisting in 28 FIRs within the year's first quarter. Notably, 'Rambo' from the Hisar unit played a pivotal role in solving several cases.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur commended the canines, highlighting their vital role in the anti-drug strategy and their contribution to numerous successful operations. These dogs, alongside their committed handlers, have significantly bolstered Haryana's law enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

