K9 Warriors: Haryana's Unseen Heroes in the War Against Drugs

In Haryana, specially trained narcotics-detection dogs, known as 'K9 warriors,' are proving to be an essential asset in combating the state's rampant drug trade, officials report.

According to a police statement, these canine units set a record in 2025 by assisting in 28 FIRs within the year's first quarter. Notably, 'Rambo' from the Hisar unit played a pivotal role in solving several cases.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur commended the canines, highlighting their vital role in the anti-drug strategy and their contribution to numerous successful operations. These dogs, alongside their committed handlers, have significantly bolstered Haryana's law enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)