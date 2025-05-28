Andrew and Tristan Tate: Facing the Law

Internet figure Andrew Tate is confronted with a slew of criminal charges in Britain, detailed by the Crown Prosecution Service on Wednesday. Charges against Andrew include rape and human trafficking. These developments precede his extradition from Romania, slated for 2024.

Meanwhile, his brother Tristan faces ten charges connected to similar heinous crimes, implicating three complainants. Both brothers maintain their innocence, consistently denying any wrongdoing in these matters.

Their extradition, as ordered by Romanian courts, awaits the resolution of separate criminal inquiries in Romania. This means that their journey to face legal procedures in Britain is on hold for now, according to a CPS spokesperson.

