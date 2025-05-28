Nightclub Extravagance: Arrests Made in String of Brazen Robberies

Delhi police have apprehended two individuals involved in multiple robberies, where they targeted collection agents. The accused used the stolen funds for lavish spending at nightclubs.

The first robbery took place on May 21 near East Azad Nagar, where Sandeep Kumar was robbed of Rs 90,000 by two suspects. They had targeted him as he collected payments for a telecom firm.

The second incident saw Raj Kumar Singh attacked on May 22 in Jhilmil Industrial Area, losing Rs 3.34 lakh. Police arrested key suspect Rameshwer Mathur, leading to the capture of his accomplice, Vijay Singh, both of whom confessed to the crimes.