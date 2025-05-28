Left Menu

Brave Constable Sacrificed in Gravel Mafia Onslaught

A constable was tragically killed after being run over by a truck linked to the "gravel mafia." The incident triggered an investigation leading to arrests and property seizures. The attack signifies an escalation of violent confrontations involving illegal gravel trading, affecting law enforcement and public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:18 IST
Brave Constable Sacrificed in Gravel Mafia Onslaught
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A constable was brutally killed by an illegal gravel truck on Sunday, leading to his cremation with state honors on Wednesday evening. Suspected to be an attack by the "gravel mafia", Constable Sunil Bishnoi succumbed to his injuries late Tuesday night after initially being rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The police force has reacted swiftly to the incident, arresting four individuals, including a sarpanch's husband. The dumper truck driver and three other suspects remain at large. DCP (West) Rajarshi Raj Verma stated that police uncovered a large stockpile of gravel on the property of the accused. Preparations are underway to revoke possession of the land from the suspects.

Amid this investigation, a separate attack occurred targeting Head Constable Pratapram during patrol duties. Suspected criminal Rahul Kachhawaha, with an extensive rap sheet, led the attempt and even threatened the constable's life. Authorities have charged four named suspects with obstructing government work and attempted murder as the gravity of these gravel mafia operations intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025