Brave Constable Sacrificed in Gravel Mafia Onslaught

A constable was brutally killed by an illegal gravel truck on Sunday, leading to his cremation with state honors on Wednesday evening. Suspected to be an attack by the "gravel mafia", Constable Sunil Bishnoi succumbed to his injuries late Tuesday night after initially being rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The police force has reacted swiftly to the incident, arresting four individuals, including a sarpanch's husband. The dumper truck driver and three other suspects remain at large. DCP (West) Rajarshi Raj Verma stated that police uncovered a large stockpile of gravel on the property of the accused. Preparations are underway to revoke possession of the land from the suspects.

Amid this investigation, a separate attack occurred targeting Head Constable Pratapram during patrol duties. Suspected criminal Rahul Kachhawaha, with an extensive rap sheet, led the attempt and even threatened the constable's life. Authorities have charged four named suspects with obstructing government work and attempted murder as the gravity of these gravel mafia operations intensifies.

