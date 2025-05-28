Rajasthan's Civil Security Drill Postponed

The mock drill scheduled to occur in all Rajasthan districts as part of a civil security exercise on Thursday has been postponed, an official statement revealed.

According to the statement, the mock drill was postponed due to undisclosed administrative reasons, and a new date will be announced at a later time.

The Civil Defense Department had previously issued guidelines for a statewide blackout and mock drill across all 41 districts in Rajasthan, originally planned for Thursday evening.

