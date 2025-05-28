Left Menu

Rajasthan's Civil Security Drill Postponed

The civil security mock drill initially planned for Thursday across all districts of Rajasthan has been postponed due to administrative reasons. The Civil Defense Department had issued guidelines for the exercise, which included a blackout, scheduled for Thursday evening. A new date will be announced soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:44 IST
The mock drill scheduled to occur in all Rajasthan districts as part of a civil security exercise on Thursday has been postponed, an official statement revealed.

According to the statement, the mock drill was postponed due to undisclosed administrative reasons, and a new date will be announced at a later time.

The Civil Defense Department had previously issued guidelines for a statewide blackout and mock drill across all 41 districts in Rajasthan, originally planned for Thursday evening.

