Harvard Student Fears: Trump's Crackdown Hits International Pupils

Alfred Williamson embarked on a summer trip to Denmark with dreams of returning to Harvard University. However, the Welsh student now fears he may not return, as President Donald Trump's policies target international students at Ivy League schools. Williamson, among many, feels silenced yet compelled to speak out against perceived injustices.

The Trump administration, since January, has accused Ivy League universities like Harvard of fostering negative elements and ties with foreign powers, particularly China. The administration escalated tensions by canceling Harvard's ability to enroll international students, threatening current foreign students with the loss of legal status unless they transfer schools.

Williamson, studying physics and government, expressed shock and fear about becoming an 'alien' overnight. Harvard has legally challenged the order, with a judge temporarily halting its implementation. Despite the uncertainty, Williamson insists on continuing his education at Harvard, stressing the vital contributions of international students to the U.S.