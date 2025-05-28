Left Menu

Harvard Student Fears: Trump's Crackdown Hits International Pupils

Alfred Williamson, a Welsh student at Harvard, fears losing his place due to President Trump's policies targeting international students and the Ivy League. Many students are scared to voice concerns, fearing repercussions. The administration's actions led to Harvard filing a lawsuit, intensifying uncertainty for foreign students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alfred Williamson embarked on a summer trip to Denmark with dreams of returning to Harvard University. However, the Welsh student now fears he may not return, as President Donald Trump's policies target international students at Ivy League schools. Williamson, among many, feels silenced yet compelled to speak out against perceived injustices.

The Trump administration, since January, has accused Ivy League universities like Harvard of fostering negative elements and ties with foreign powers, particularly China. The administration escalated tensions by canceling Harvard's ability to enroll international students, threatening current foreign students with the loss of legal status unless they transfer schools.

Williamson, studying physics and government, expressed shock and fear about becoming an 'alien' overnight. Harvard has legally challenged the order, with a judge temporarily halting its implementation. Despite the uncertainty, Williamson insists on continuing his education at Harvard, stressing the vital contributions of international students to the U.S.

