College Arranges Special Exam Amid Legal Battle for Student's Freedom

A 19-year-old student from Pune was granted bail after being jailed for a social media post about the Indo-Pak conflict. The High Court criticized the Maharashtra government and her college for their actions. Special exam arrangements were made, though missed papers depend on the university's decision.

College Arranges Special Exam Amid Legal Battle for Student's Freedom
A 19-year-old engineering student from Jammu and Kashmir, arrested over a social media post about the Indo-Pak conflict, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The court condemned the Maharashtra government and her college for their severe actions, which they said could ruin her life.

Following her release from Yerwada jail, the student's college, Sinhgad Academy of Engineering in Pune, complied with the court's orders to facilitate her semester exams separately, ensuring her safety and privacy. This move came after the college rusticated the student hastily, without allowing her a chance to defend herself.

Her future regarding missed exams now depends on Savitribai Phule Pune University, which awaits the court's directive. The student's counsel highlighted the emotional weight of the ordeal for her and her family during her jail release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

