Mexican Immigrant Arrested for Threatening Trump: A Homeland Security Alert
Ramon Morales Reyes, a Mexican immigrant, was arrested by U.S. immigration authorities for allegedly threatening to shoot President Donald Trump. The Department of Homeland Security revealed the threat via a letter sent to an ICE officer amidst Morales' grievances over family deportations, highlighting rising tensions around immigration policies.
U.S. immigration authorities have detained Ramon Morales Reyes, a Mexican immigrant, on allegations of threatening to shoot President Donald Trump. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security revealed this development, releasing an image of the letter Morales allegedly sent to an ICE officer.
Mentioning the deportation of his family members, Morales expressed dissatisfaction with Trump's administration's policies, claiming that Mexicans have contributed significantly to the U.S. compared to 'white people.' This case emerges amid the backdrop of two assassination attempts on Trump during his 2024 campaign.
The DHS reported Morales had illegally entered the U.S. multiple times since 1998 and had previous felony arrests. He is currently in ICE custody in Wisconsin, awaiting deportation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
