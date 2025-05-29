Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs

A U.S. federal court has halted the implementation of President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs, stating that the president exceeded his authority. The tariffs aimed to impose taxes on imports from countries with a trade surplus with the U.S., but were deemed unauthorized.

A U.S. federal court has issued a ruling blocking President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs from taking effect, delivering a setback to the administration's trade policy.

The court concluded that Trump overstepped his authority by attempting to levy blanket tariffs on imports from nations with a trade surplus over the U.S.

The decision highlights judicial checks on presidential power, particularly in international trade matters, ensuring that a balance is maintained between branches of government.

