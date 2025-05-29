Court Blocks Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs

A U.S. federal court has issued a ruling blocking President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs from taking effect, delivering a setback to the administration's trade policy.

The court concluded that Trump overstepped his authority by attempting to levy blanket tariffs on imports from nations with a trade surplus over the U.S.

The decision highlights judicial checks on presidential power, particularly in international trade matters, ensuring that a balance is maintained between branches of government.

