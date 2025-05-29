Court Blocks Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs
A U.S. federal court has halted the implementation of President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs, stating that the president exceeded his authority. The tariffs aimed to impose taxes on imports from countries with a trade surplus with the U.S., but were deemed unauthorized.
The decision highlights judicial checks on presidential power, particularly in international trade matters, ensuring that a balance is maintained between branches of government.
