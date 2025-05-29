Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs

A U.S. federal court stopped President Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs, stating he overstepped his authority. The lawsuit was filed by the Liberty Justice Center representing five small businesses facing detrimental impacts from these tariffs. Additional challenges come from seven court cases and 13 states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 04:44 IST
Court Blocks Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal court in the United States has halted President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs, deeming them an overreach of presidential power. The ruling emerged from the Manhattan-based Court of International Trade, indicating that Trump's attempt to impose comprehensive duties on imports was unconstitutional.

The Liberty Justice Center, acting on behalf of five small U.S. businesses, welcomed the court's decision. These businesses, ranging from a New York-based wine importer to a Virginia educational kit manufacturer, argued that the tariffs would impair their operations significantly.

This legal action is among a series of challenges confronting Trump's tariff policies. These include lawsuits from 13 U.S. states and numerous business groups, intensifying the scrutiny over the president's approach to international trade regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025