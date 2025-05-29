Court Blocks Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs

A federal court in the United States has halted President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs, deeming them an overreach of presidential power. The ruling emerged from the Manhattan-based Court of International Trade, indicating that Trump's attempt to impose comprehensive duties on imports was unconstitutional.

The Liberty Justice Center, acting on behalf of five small U.S. businesses, welcomed the court's decision. These businesses, ranging from a New York-based wine importer to a Virginia educational kit manufacturer, argued that the tariffs would impair their operations significantly.

This legal action is among a series of challenges confronting Trump's tariff policies. These include lawsuits from 13 U.S. states and numerous business groups, intensifying the scrutiny over the president's approach to international trade regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)