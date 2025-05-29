Crisis in Gaza: Struggles for Survival Amid Scant Aid

A United Nations warehouse in Gaza faced a chaotic break-in by starving crowds seeking life-sustaining aid, underscoring the dire humanitarian situation. As Israel eases an 11-week blockade, aid solutions face contention between international organizations and Israel's preference for the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Efforts for a truce persist amid continuous conflicts, leaving countless lives in limbo. The U.S. aims to present new ceasefire proposals, though tensions remain high as Israel continues its military operations, which have significantly raised the death toll on both sides.

International pressure grows for effective aid distribution in Gaza, with the U.N. insisting on neutrality and access, rejecting controversial security measures. Meanwhile, Israel upholds its tactical controls, leaving Gaza's plight under global scrutiny as basic necessities are scarce.

