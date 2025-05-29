Crisis in Gaza: Struggles for Survival Amid Scant Aid
In crisis-hit Gaza, a U.N. warehouse was breached by desperate citizens desperate for aid. Despite meager supplies, the U.S. seeks a truce between Israel and Hamas. At the U.N., there's a call for unimpeded aid delivery as the humanitarian crisis escalates with ongoing conflict and mounting casualties.
A United Nations warehouse in Gaza faced a chaotic break-in by starving crowds seeking life-sustaining aid, underscoring the dire humanitarian situation. As Israel eases an 11-week blockade, aid solutions face contention between international organizations and Israel's preference for the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
Efforts for a truce persist amid continuous conflicts, leaving countless lives in limbo. The U.S. aims to present new ceasefire proposals, though tensions remain high as Israel continues its military operations, which have significantly raised the death toll on both sides.
International pressure grows for effective aid distribution in Gaza, with the U.N. insisting on neutrality and access, rejecting controversial security measures. Meanwhile, Israel upholds its tactical controls, leaving Gaza's plight under global scrutiny as basic necessities are scarce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- United Nations
- Hamas
- Israel
- aid
- crisis
- humanitarian
- security
- crossing
- ceasefire
ALSO READ
Global energy poverty crisis escalates amid climate and AI shocks
U.N. Criticizes Israeli-U.S. Humanitarian Aid Plan for Gaza
Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies in Gaza Amid Prolonged Conflict
Funding Cuts Deepen HIV Crisis in South Africa: Alarming Decline in Testing
Delhi High Court Steps In: JNU Students' Rustication Paused Amid Examination Crisis