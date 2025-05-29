Israel's Controversial Settlement Strategy: Shaping the West Bank Landscape

In a contentious move, Israel declared on Thursday its intention to establish 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank. This includes the legalization of outposts that have been erected without government approval.

The decision to expand settlements is described by the Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, as a reinforcement of Israel's claim to the territory, seen as a deterrent to Palestinian statehood ambitions. Katz emphasized that the settlements provide a strategic advantage by countering Palestinian terrorism.

Israel's actions have intensified longstanding international disputes, with most countries viewing the settlements as illegal. Despite previous international and local opposition, settlement construction has escalated, cornering Palestinians into increasingly confined spaces and rendering the prospect of a sovereign Palestinian state unlikely.

