Impeachment Sparks Trust Debate in Judiciary

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has expressed strong support for the Centre's reported decision to impeach Justice Yashwant Verma, emphasizing that such action is crucial to bolstering public trust in the judiciary.

Anil Tiwari, the Association's president, stated that judicial integrity is paramount to maintaining the court's existence and democracy itself. Highlighting the importance of the impeachment, Tiwari cautioned against political interference, urging opposition parties to prioritize judicial credibility over partisan interests.

This case follows a controversy where a substantial amount of cash was found at Verma's residence after a fire incident. Consequently, judicial responsibilities were withdrawn from him, leading to his transfer to the Allahabad High Court.