Impeachment Sparks Trust Debate in Judiciary

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association supports the Centre's move to impeach Justice Yashwant Verma to maintain judicial integrity. With corruption allegations against Verma, including a cash discovery, the Association believes impeachment strengthens public trust in democracy. The case cautions against politicizing the judiciary's credibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:26 IST
Impeachment Sparks Trust Debate in Judiciary
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has expressed strong support for the Centre's reported decision to impeach Justice Yashwant Verma, emphasizing that such action is crucial to bolstering public trust in the judiciary.

Anil Tiwari, the Association's president, stated that judicial integrity is paramount to maintaining the court's existence and democracy itself. Highlighting the importance of the impeachment, Tiwari cautioned against political interference, urging opposition parties to prioritize judicial credibility over partisan interests.

This case follows a controversy where a substantial amount of cash was found at Verma's residence after a fire incident. Consequently, judicial responsibilities were withdrawn from him, leading to his transfer to the Allahabad High Court.

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

