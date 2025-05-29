Marcos' Strategic Reshuffle: Revamping Philippine Leadership
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has retained key cabinet secretaries while replacing the Solicitor General. Following a lackluster election performance, he aims to rejuvenate his administration. The reshuffle is viewed as a strategic move to refocus political objectives and establish authority during his term's second half.
In a strategic move to revitalize his administration, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has opted to retain crucial cabinet members while appointing a new Solicitor General. This decision follows a call for 'courtesy resignations' after a disappointing midterm election.
Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin assured that this is not a 'purge' but a bid to enhance public service quality. The president's dissatisfaction with underperformance influenced his decision to keep Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla, and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.
With the introduction of Darlene Berberabe as the new Solicitor General, succeeding Menardo Guevarra, Marcos aims to reset the political agenda and solidify authority for the remainder of his term. As further changes are expected, including the appointment of Police Major General Nicolas Torre III as National Police Chief, the administration is focused on improving governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indo-Canadian Leaders Land Key Roles in Canadian Cabinet Reshuffle
West Bengal Government Introduces Livelihood and Social Security Scheme for Jobless Education Employees
Nagaland cabinet for stricter ILP enforcement, digital monitoring to check influx: Minister
Cabinet approves Rs 3,706 cr HCL-Foxconn joint venture semiconductor plant being set up in UP: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Delhi Government's Summer Plan: A Thirst for Innovation