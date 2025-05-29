Marcos' Strategic Reshuffle: Revamping Philippine Leadership

In a strategic move to revitalize his administration, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has opted to retain crucial cabinet members while appointing a new Solicitor General. This decision follows a call for 'courtesy resignations' after a disappointing midterm election.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin assured that this is not a 'purge' but a bid to enhance public service quality. The president's dissatisfaction with underperformance influenced his decision to keep Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla, and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

With the introduction of Darlene Berberabe as the new Solicitor General, succeeding Menardo Guevarra, Marcos aims to reset the political agenda and solidify authority for the remainder of his term. As further changes are expected, including the appointment of Police Major General Nicolas Torre III as National Police Chief, the administration is focused on improving governance.

