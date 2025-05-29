Youth Arrested for Possession of Content Threatening National Security

An 18-year-old man has been taken into custody in Himachal Pradesh following the discovery of dangerous content on his mobile device that could potentially threaten the country's sovereignty and integrity. The arrest was made public by local police on Thursday.

Identified as Abhishek, from Sukahar in the Kangra district, he reportedly dropped out of college. Authorities charged him under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as detailed in a statement from the Police Headquarters.

Law enforcement officials had been surveilling Abhishek for several days before raiding his residence on Thursday, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dadaseeba. The operation culminated in his arrest and subsequent transport to Dehra police station, where sensitive content was allegedly found on his phone, according to police reports.