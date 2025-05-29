Tragic Murder-Suicide Shocks Khumanpura Village

A tragic murder-suicide in Khumanpura village, Madhya Pradesh, has shocked the local community. On Wednesday, Ram Vilas Kushwaha, 55, allegedly attacked his wife, Saroj, 50, with a sickle following a dispute. He then consumed poison, resulting in his own death, according to police sources.

The police reported that Kushwaha, often intoxicated due to alcohol addiction, committed the act in an inebriated state. Investigations revealed that after attacking his wife, he called his daughter, confessing to the crime before succumbing to the poison.

Local authorities, led by Kailaras police station in-charge, Santosh Babu Gautam, are conducting a thorough investigation. Post-mortem examinations are underway as the community grapples with the aftermath of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)