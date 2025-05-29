Left Menu

Tragic Murder-Suicide Shocks Khumanpura Village

In a tragic incident in Khumanpura village, Madhya Pradesh, a man allegedly killed his wife using a sickle before ending his life by consuming poison. The couple, identified as Ram Vilas Kushwaha and Saroj, died following a domestic dispute. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:19 IST
A tragic murder-suicide in Khumanpura village, Madhya Pradesh, has shocked the local community. On Wednesday, Ram Vilas Kushwaha, 55, allegedly attacked his wife, Saroj, 50, with a sickle following a dispute. He then consumed poison, resulting in his own death, according to police sources.

The police reported that Kushwaha, often intoxicated due to alcohol addiction, committed the act in an inebriated state. Investigations revealed that after attacking his wife, he called his daughter, confessing to the crime before succumbing to the poison.

Local authorities, led by Kailaras police station in-charge, Santosh Babu Gautam, are conducting a thorough investigation. Post-mortem examinations are underway as the community grapples with the aftermath of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

