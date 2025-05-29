Left Menu

Kremlin Awaits Ukraine's Response for Istanbul Peace Talks

The Kremlin is waiting for Ukraine's response to a proposal to hold the next round of peace talks in Istanbul on June 2. Previous discussions on May 16 failed to reach a ceasefire agreement as Moscow insists certain conditions must be met first.

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that it is still waiting for a formal response from Ukraine regarding Russia's proposal to hold the next round of peace negotiations in Istanbul on June 2. The discussions aim to address draft memorandums towards a peace accord between the two nations.

Earlier talks held on May 16 did not yield any agreement on a ceasefire. Moscow has repeatedly stated that a ceasefire is unattainable until specific conditions are met, highlighting the ongoing complexity and challenges in the diplomatic process.

Both countries continue to face international pressure to move forward with peace negotiations, as the global community watches closely. The proposed meeting in Istanbul could be a crucial step in breaking the current deadlock.

