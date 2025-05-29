Roadside Animal Dispute Sparks Violent Clash in Delhi

A dispute over the presence of domesticated animals on a public road in northeast Delhi escalated into a violent clash, leaving several individuals injured. A 27-year-old man was arrested following the incident, which unfolded near 30 Futa Road in the Khajuri Khas area.

Police reported that the altercation began when a resident, Manoj Dhama, objected to Sarvar, identified as the primary accused, for keeping animals on the road. This prompted a heated exchange that quickly turned violent when Sarvar allegedly summoned additional individuals to the scene, attacking Dhama, his family, and other locals who tried to intervene.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, which has revealed a potential business rivalry related to the sale and purchase of second-hand cars. Multiple teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend all parties involved in the clash, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)