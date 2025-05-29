Delhi Police Crackdown: 12 Arrested, 24 Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Dwarka
The Delhi Police apprehended 12 vehicle thieves and recovered 24 stolen vehicles in coordinated operations across Dwarka. The arrests were part of a broader effort to combat rampant motor vehicle thefts. Key arrests included multiple individuals with prior criminal records, leading to a significant haul of stolen goods.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended 12 vehicle thieves and recovered 24 stolen vehicles in a series of coordinated operations conducted across multiple locations in Dwarka, as announced by an official on Thursday.
These joint efforts, led by the Anti Auto Theft Squad and various police stations including Dabri, Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, and Sector-23 Dwarka, targeted repeat offenders and resulted in the recovery of significant stolen property.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh stated that the operations were part of a district-wide initiative to curb rampant vehicle thefts, leading to notable arrests and recoveries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur Security: Arrests and Seizures Amidst Tense Atmosphere
Operation Prahar: Uttarakhand's Cyber Crime Crackdown Sets National Benchmark
Shocking Arrests: Ukrainian Trio Caught in Explosive Plot
Arrests in Germany Unveil Network of Explosive Parcel Operations
UPDATE 3-Germany arrests three Ukrainians suspected of spying in exploding parcel plot