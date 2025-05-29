Delhi Police Crackdown: 12 Arrested, 24 Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Dwarka

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended 12 vehicle thieves and recovered 24 stolen vehicles in a series of coordinated operations conducted across multiple locations in Dwarka, as announced by an official on Thursday.

These joint efforts, led by the Anti Auto Theft Squad and various police stations including Dabri, Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, and Sector-23 Dwarka, targeted repeat offenders and resulted in the recovery of significant stolen property.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh stated that the operations were part of a district-wide initiative to curb rampant vehicle thefts, leading to notable arrests and recoveries.

