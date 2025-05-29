Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: 12 Arrested, 24 Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Dwarka

The Delhi Police apprehended 12 vehicle thieves and recovered 24 stolen vehicles in coordinated operations across Dwarka. The arrests were part of a broader effort to combat rampant motor vehicle thefts. Key arrests included multiple individuals with prior criminal records, leading to a significant haul of stolen goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:26 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: 12 Arrested, 24 Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Dwarka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended 12 vehicle thieves and recovered 24 stolen vehicles in a series of coordinated operations conducted across multiple locations in Dwarka, as announced by an official on Thursday.

These joint efforts, led by the Anti Auto Theft Squad and various police stations including Dabri, Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, and Sector-23 Dwarka, targeted repeat offenders and resulted in the recovery of significant stolen property.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh stated that the operations were part of a district-wide initiative to curb rampant vehicle thefts, leading to notable arrests and recoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025