Mumbai Event Manager Arrested After Six-Year Manhunt for Drug Trafficking

Jameel Ahmad, an event manager in Mumbai's Film City, was arrested for orchestrating a major interstate drug trafficking racket. Despite evading capture for six years, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force apprehended him in Haryana. Ahmad had been on the run since 2019, when his associates were caught with 500 kg of cannabis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jameel Ahmad, a 40-year-old event manager from Mumbai's Film City, has been taken into custody following a six-year pursuit regarding a large-scale drug seizure case. Police officials have identified Ahmad as the prime conspirator in an extensive interstate drug trafficking network.

Ahmad's arrest ensued on May 8 in Pinangwan, Haryana, by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, emphasizing the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Apoorva Gupta. Ahmad became a fugitive in 2019 after his accomplices were nabbed with a hefty 500 kg cache of cannabis near Kashmere Gate, implicating him as the operation's mastermind.

Despite a court-issued proclamation against Ahmad and the rejection of his anticipatory bail, he managed to remain undetected, relocating to Mumbai and immersing himself in the event management sector. Cautiously eluding detection by frequently changing contacts, he was finally arrested after a police tip-off. The investigation continues to uncover his entire drug network.

