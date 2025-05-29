Naga Tribes Demand Job Reservation Policy Review Amid Protests

Five significant Naga tribes in Nagaland staged protests on Thursday, urging a review of the state's job reservation policy. These actions were organized under the 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CORRP), formed in 2023 by the apex tribal organizations of the Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi tribes.

Despite poor weather conditions, tribe members, donned in traditional attire, marched to the offices of respective Deputy Commissioners. They submitted an 'ultimatum reminder' against the Nagaland government's 'failure' to respond to communications dated September 2024, with a complaint of unequal and outdated job reservation policies.

Addressing the rally in Dimapur, CORRP member secretary G K Zhimomi emphasized the need for the government to take the demands seriously and warned of escalating forms of protest unless addressed properly. Meanwhile, a government committee was formed to review the policy within three months, amid ongoing dialogues with the tribes.

