Indian Delegation in Saudi Arabia: Strengthening Ties Against Terrorism

An Indian delegation, comprising members from several political parties, embarked on a visit to Saudi Arabia to address the persistent issue of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. The delegation, spearheaded by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, engaged in discussions at the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the Gulf Research Centre.

The visit aimed to fortify India's stance on terrorism, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy while discussing potential collaborations in security education and research. A social media post by the Indian Embassy highlighted the shared concerns about terrorism and the mutual commitment to combating this threat, reinforcing the strong Indo-Saudi partnership.

In a series of meetings, the delegation met with Saudi officials, including the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, to underscore the collaborative counterterrorism efforts. The discussions also touched upon India-Saudi bilateral ties in defence and global affairs, signifying the deepening relationship between the two nations.

