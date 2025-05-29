Left Menu

Indian Delegation in Saudi Arabia: Strengthening Ties Against Terrorism

An Indian multi-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, visited Saudi Arabia to reinforce cooperation against terrorism. The delegates visited Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and Gulf Research Centre, engaging in key discussions on cross-border terrorism and bolstering security partnerships between India and Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:26 IST
Indian Delegation in Saudi Arabia: Strengthening Ties Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

An Indian delegation, comprising members from several political parties, embarked on a visit to Saudi Arabia to address the persistent issue of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. The delegation, spearheaded by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, engaged in discussions at the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the Gulf Research Centre.

The visit aimed to fortify India's stance on terrorism, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy while discussing potential collaborations in security education and research. A social media post by the Indian Embassy highlighted the shared concerns about terrorism and the mutual commitment to combating this threat, reinforcing the strong Indo-Saudi partnership.

In a series of meetings, the delegation met with Saudi officials, including the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, to underscore the collaborative counterterrorism efforts. The discussions also touched upon India-Saudi bilateral ties in defence and global affairs, signifying the deepening relationship between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025