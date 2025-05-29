Trump's Domestic Firing Line: Tariffs, Immigration, and High-Stakes Negotiations

A U.S. trade court has delivered a substantial blow to President Donald Trump's trade practices, blocking most of his tariffs and declaring the president exceeded his authority. The court emphasized Congress alone holds the power to regulate international commerce, challenging the application of Trump's emergency powers.

In immigration news, Afghan asylum-seekers, particularly those in Kentucky, face an uncertain future as the Trump administration plans to end Temporary Protected Status in July. This has sparked fears among Afghans who fear returning to a Taliban-controlled homeland.

Paramount's $15 million settlement offer in a lawsuit with CBS, reportedly linked to President Trump, has yet to find resolution. Although parties remain divided, the lawsuit underscores the ongoing legal entanglements and media landscape complexities facing the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)