Left Menu

Trump's Domestic Firing Line: Tariffs, Immigration, and High-Stakes Negotiations

U.S. domestic news highlights include a court ruling blocking Trump's trade tariffs, concerns over immigration policies affecting Afghans, a $15 million settlement offer from Paramount to CBS, and Elon Musk's departure from the Trump administration. Trump's recent legal and policy moves continue to shape a turbulent political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:32 IST
Trump's Domestic Firing Line: Tariffs, Immigration, and High-Stakes Negotiations
Trump

A U.S. trade court has delivered a substantial blow to President Donald Trump's trade practices, blocking most of his tariffs and declaring the president exceeded his authority. The court emphasized Congress alone holds the power to regulate international commerce, challenging the application of Trump's emergency powers.

In immigration news, Afghan asylum-seekers, particularly those in Kentucky, face an uncertain future as the Trump administration plans to end Temporary Protected Status in July. This has sparked fears among Afghans who fear returning to a Taliban-controlled homeland.

Paramount's $15 million settlement offer in a lawsuit with CBS, reportedly linked to President Trump, has yet to find resolution. Although parties remain divided, the lawsuit underscores the ongoing legal entanglements and media landscape complexities facing the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025