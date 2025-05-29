Trump's Domestic Firing Line: Tariffs, Immigration, and High-Stakes Negotiations
U.S. domestic news highlights include a court ruling blocking Trump's trade tariffs, concerns over immigration policies affecting Afghans, a $15 million settlement offer from Paramount to CBS, and Elon Musk's departure from the Trump administration. Trump's recent legal and policy moves continue to shape a turbulent political landscape.
A U.S. trade court has delivered a substantial blow to President Donald Trump's trade practices, blocking most of his tariffs and declaring the president exceeded his authority. The court emphasized Congress alone holds the power to regulate international commerce, challenging the application of Trump's emergency powers.
In immigration news, Afghan asylum-seekers, particularly those in Kentucky, face an uncertain future as the Trump administration plans to end Temporary Protected Status in July. This has sparked fears among Afghans who fear returning to a Taliban-controlled homeland.
Paramount's $15 million settlement offer in a lawsuit with CBS, reportedly linked to President Trump, has yet to find resolution. Although parties remain divided, the lawsuit underscores the ongoing legal entanglements and media landscape complexities facing the Trump administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-Afghanistan Relations Strengthen Amidst Media Allegations
Key Diplomacy: Pakistan and Afghanistan in Trilateral Talks with China
Russia Eyes Economic Prospects with Afghanistan Under Taliban Rule
Diplomatic Talks: India and Afghanistan Forge Closer Ties Amid Tensions
Trilateral Talks Propel CPEC into Afghanistan