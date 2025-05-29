Sierra Leone Parliament Honors Pahalgam Attack Victims with Indian Delegation

The Sierra Leone Parliament paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack by holding a moment of silence, an act witnessed by an Indian all-party delegation. This delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, arrived in Sierra Leone following their visit to Congo.

This visit is part of India's international outreach post the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 deaths. It was one of the seven delegations aimed at engaging 33 global capitals to strengthen international cooperation against terrorism.

The Indian group, which includes representatives from multiple political parties, met with Sierra Leone's Deputy Defence Minister, conveying India's zero tolerance approach towards terrorism and highlighting the importance of global unity against such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)