Shivs Sena Leader's Son's Hotel Purchase: Allegations and Clarifications

Sanjay Shirsat, a Maharashtra minister and leader within the Shiv Sena, has made remarks suggesting occasional police involvement in criminal activities. Speaking in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he is the district guardian minister, Shirsat noted that with sufficient latitude, the police could eliminate crime in merely 24 hours.

The Home Ministry, under the purview of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, oversees the police department. Shirsat, who also manages the Social Justice Ministry and represents the Aurangabad (West) assembly constituency, made these statements after a significant heist affected a local businessman.

Controversy also surrounds Shirsat regarding his son's Rs 67 crore hotel purchase, which has come under opposition scrutiny. Opposition figures, including Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), questioned the funding's origins. In response, Shirsat clarified that the majority of the procurement is bank-funded, with financial contributions partitioned among partners.

