Shivs Sena Leader's Son's Hotel Purchase: Allegations and Clarifications
Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat addressed allegations about police involvement in crimes and clarified financial dealings concerning his son's hotel purchase. Shirsat emphasized police potential in controlling crime and defended his son's financial sourcing, while opposition parties raised questions about the hotel's auction process.
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Shirsat, a Maharashtra minister and leader within the Shiv Sena, has made remarks suggesting occasional police involvement in criminal activities. Speaking in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he is the district guardian minister, Shirsat noted that with sufficient latitude, the police could eliminate crime in merely 24 hours.
The Home Ministry, under the purview of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, oversees the police department. Shirsat, who also manages the Social Justice Ministry and represents the Aurangabad (West) assembly constituency, made these statements after a significant heist affected a local businessman.
Controversy also surrounds Shirsat regarding his son's Rs 67 crore hotel purchase, which has come under opposition scrutiny. Opposition figures, including Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), questioned the funding's origins. In response, Shirsat clarified that the majority of the procurement is bank-funded, with financial contributions partitioned among partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
