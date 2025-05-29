NIRL and MAHAPREIT Forge JV to Develop 5000 MW Renewable Projects in Maharashtra

In a powerful push towards realizing India’s green energy transition, NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL)—the renewable energy arm of NLC India Limited (NLCIL)—entered into a landmark Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (MAHAPREIT) in Mumbai today. The agreement marks a significant milestone in India’s renewable energy roadmap and paves the way for one of the largest state-level renewable energy collaborations in recent years.

The event was graced by senior dignitaries, including Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary, Ministry of Coal; Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLCIL; Shri Bipin Shirmali, MD, MAHAPREIT; and Shri Vijaykumar Kalam Patil, Director (Operations), alongside top officials from both NIRL and MAHAPREIT.

From MoU to JVA: A Fast-Tracked Collaboration

This Joint Venture Agreement builds upon the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between NIRL and MAHAPREIT on April 16, 2025, and reflects the government’s emphasis on quick execution of strategic energy partnerships.

The newly formed Joint Venture Company (JVC) will focus on developing an expansive portfolio of up to 5000 MW renewable energy projects in Maharashtra, with an initial deployment target of 500 MW under Phase I. This ambitious rollout will encompass:

Utility-scale solar PV projects

Onshore wind farms

Hybrid energy systems

Floating solar installations

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Pumped storage solutions

Integrated solar parks

The JVC will operate under an equity split of 74:26, with NIRL holding the majority stake (74%) and MAHAPREIT contributing 26%, reinforcing NIRL’s leadership role while leveraging MAHAPREIT’s regional expertise.

Roles and Responsibilities: A Synergistic Model

MAHAPREIT, a Maharashtra government undertaking, will:

Facilitate the identification and allotment of suitable land

Assist in securing state-level regulatory approvals

Enable development of the power evacuation infrastructure to the grid

NIRL, with its strong project development track record, will:

Prepare detailed project reports (DPRs)

Lead technical planning and implementation

Arrange project financing

Oversee end-to-end development and commissioning of renewable energy assets

Together, the joint venture will ensure a holistic and efficient project lifecycle, from conceptualization to execution and grid integration.

Power Market Strategy: Versatile Sales Channels

The JVC will leverage both regulated (Section 62) and competitive bidding (Section 63) frameworks under the Electricity Act, enabling it to sell power to a diversified mix of:

State DISCOMs

Public sector entities

Commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers

This multi-pronged sales strategy positions the JVC to not only meet renewable purchase obligations (RPOs) but also cater to India’s surging demand for clean power in the private sector.

Government’s Vision for Green Growth

Speaking at the occasion, Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, hailed the JVA as a symbol of strategic convergence between central and state agencies, working in tandem to unlock Maharashtra’s vast renewable energy potential.

He emphasized the Coal Ministry’s active role in supporting India’s decarbonization journey, highlighting how coal-based PSUs like NLC India are becoming key drivers of clean energy growth. “This collaboration embodies the synergy and urgency required to meet our national renewable energy targets and ensure climate resilience,” he said.

Strategic Expansion for NIRL and MAHAPREIT

The JVC strengthens NIRL’s footprint in western India, particularly in Maharashtra—one of the most industrialized and power-intensive states in the country. With this venture, NIRL demonstrates its evolution from a coal-based legacy company to a clean energy leader, equipped to deliver multi-GW scale renewable projects.

For MAHAPREIT, the partnership aligns with its vision of enabling infrastructure development and employment generation in Maharashtra through clean energy investments and local engagement. The collaboration also supports the state’s efforts to contribute meaningfully to India’s national target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

A Testament to Trusted Public Sector Collaboration

Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD of NLC India Limited, reiterated the organization’s commitment to building world-class renewable infrastructure, stating, “This JVA is a reflection of NLCIL’s long-standing credibility, technical expertise, and unwavering resolve to be at the forefront of India’s energy transformation.”

Shri Bipin Shirmali, MD of MAHAPREIT, highlighted the transformational potential of the venture, particularly in enhancing energy access, green jobs, and sustainable economic development in Maharashtra’s rural and semi-urban regions.

Looking Ahead: From Vision to Execution

With project planning already underway for the first 500 MW of renewable capacity, the JVC is expected to play a catalytic role in:

Reducing carbon emissions

Improving grid stability through storage integration

Boosting local employment through green skilling and EPC activities

Attracting private sector collaboration in areas like power trading, green hydrogen, and distributed energy resources

A Model for India’s Clean Energy Future

The NIRL-MAHAPREIT Joint Venture marks a paradigm shift in India’s renewable energy governance, showcasing how public sector synergy can deliver large-scale, high-impact clean energy solutions. As India races to meet its climate targets and energy security goals, such collaborations will play an essential role in building a resilient, inclusive, and decarbonized energy future.