Congress Calls for Cancellation of Chhattisgarh Iron Ore Mines Allotment
The Congress party has demanded the revocation of allotment of four iron ore mines to private companies in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. A foot march, led by state unit chief Deepak Baij, aimed to protest against the BJP government's resource allocation to private players. The memorandum seeks restoration of mining rights to the NMDC.
The Congress party urged the cancellation of four iron ore mines allocated to private firms in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, following a four-day protest march. Led by Deepak Baij, the march concluded in Dantewada, calling attention to rapid resource allocation by the BJP government.
Congress activists attempted to besiege the collector's office, submitting a memorandum to the district administration, requesting the cancellation of the private companies' allotment and arguing for public sector mining operations.
The memorandum, aimed at the Governor, emphasized the original role of the National Mineral Development Corporation in the area and opposed private company interventions, reflecting local tribal preferences.
