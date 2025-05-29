U.S. State Department's Strategic Reorganization for Agility

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed on Thursday that a notification has been submitted to Congress concerning a comprehensive reorganization of the State Department. The plan aims to create a dynamic and responsive department, enhancing America's global position and safeguarding its citizens.

Rubio reiterated his commitment to making the State Department move at the "speed of relevancy," referencing his earlier announcement in April about the broad reorganization effort designed to achieve this vision.

The reorganization is a strategic move to align the Department's operations with current international demands and effectively champion the interests of the United States across the globe.

