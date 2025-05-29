Left Menu

Outrage in South India Over Youth's Killing: Calls for Action Intensify

The killing of a Muslim youth in Dakshina Kannada district has sparked condemnation from the Sunni Students Federation of South India and the Social Democratic Party of India. The incident has heightened fear among local communities, who demand justice and an end to provocative hate speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic killing in Dakshina Kannada has sent shockwaves through South India. The Sunni Students Federation of South India (SKSSF) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have decried the death of Abdul Rahiman, a Muslim youth, urging law enforcement to act swiftly.

SKSSF's state general secretary, Anees Kousari, voiced deep concern over the 'spate of such killings' affecting public safety and the well-being of peace-loving citizens. Rahiman, noted for his secular values, was neither involved in crime nor political affiliations and played an active role in his local community.

The organizations demand the immediate arrest of those responsible for the heinous act and accuse right-wing entities of orchestrating the attack, while criticizing governmental silence on the issue. They attribute the murder to widespread hate speech inciting communal violence.

