National Green Tribunal Calls for Pollution Guidelines in Plywood Industry
The National Green Tribunal has urged the Environment Ministry to establish guidelines for plywood industries due to their significant pollution impact. This follows a case highlighting pollution issues in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana. The NGT emphasizes the need for regulation comparable to other sectors, given the industry's 'Orange' pollution classification.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to develop comprehensive guidelines for the country's plywood industries, following pollution concerns in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar district.
In a May 27 order, NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and his bench highlighted the immediate necessity for such guidelines, as similar directives exist for other industries, including sand mining and stone crushers, to mitigate pollution.
The tribunal acknowledged the Central Pollution Control Board's classification of plywood industries as 'Orange', indicating moderate pollution, and called for the Environment Ministry to file a progress report within six months.
