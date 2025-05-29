Chaos and Aid: Struggles Amid Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis

A U.S.-backed entity, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), has opened a third aid distribution hub in Gaza as demand for essential goods escalates. These efforts come amid the strain of thousands seeking relief supplies, surpassing what the newly established system can handle. The tumultuous launch witnessed crowds overwhelming security.

The U.N. and other aid organizations have criticized this new system, denouncing it as inadequate for addressing the humanitarian crisis intensified by an 11-week blockade imposed by Israel. While the GHF has distributed over 1.8 million meals, many in Gaza still suffer, with aid falling short of preventing widespread famine.

U.N. officials emphasize that hundreds of aid trucks daily are essential to meet Gaza's needs. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes persist amid international calls to halt the conflict. The contentious situation continues as Israelis and Palestinians grapple with the ongoing humanitarian and political challenges.

