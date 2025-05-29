Left Menu

Historic Approval: Three New Judges for Rajasthan High Court

The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, approved the appointment of Bipin Gupta, Sanjeet Purohit, and Ravi Chirania as judges of the Rajasthan High Court. This decision was made during a meeting on May 29, 2025, marking a significant moment in the court's judicial appointments.

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court collegium has endorsed the appointment of three advocates to the Rajasthan High Court. The decision was reached in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.

The collegium, responsible for judicial appointments, convened on May 29, 2025, to finalize the appointments of Bipin Gupta, Sanjeet Purohit, and Ravi Chirania as judges in the Rajasthan High Court. This marks a pivotal stride in strengthening the judiciary in the region.

A statement detailing this significant development was made public on the Supreme Court's website, underscoring the court's commitment to ensuring justice through such decisive appointments.

