Historic Approval: Three New Judges for Rajasthan High Court
The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, approved the appointment of Bipin Gupta, Sanjeet Purohit, and Ravi Chirania as judges of the Rajasthan High Court. This decision was made during a meeting on May 29, 2025, marking a significant moment in the court's judicial appointments.
